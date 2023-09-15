Somerset Trust Co Sells 677 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 663,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

