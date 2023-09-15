American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Trimmed by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.05. 552,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

