Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

FDS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $431.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

