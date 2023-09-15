Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $416,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,072. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

