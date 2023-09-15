Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $96,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.