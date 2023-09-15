Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,906. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.14 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

