JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.