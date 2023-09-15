Somerset Trust Co Sells 796 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.52. 105,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

