Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NLY opened at $20.59 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

