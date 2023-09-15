Apella Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $43.55 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

