Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

