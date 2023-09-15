Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.