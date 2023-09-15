BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

