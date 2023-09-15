Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.64. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

