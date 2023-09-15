Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

PG opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

