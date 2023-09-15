Modus Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

