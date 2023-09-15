Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Joint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Joint Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Get Joint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,513,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,972,513.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 846,952 shares of company stock worth $8,682,663 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Joint by 118.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.