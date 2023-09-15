Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.35

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 399634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,890 shares of company stock worth $5,670,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

