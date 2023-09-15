Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,250 ($53.18) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,200 ($52.56) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($55.06) to GBX 4,600 ($57.56) in a research report on Wednesday.

WTBDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 1,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

