Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,250 ($53.18) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,200 ($52.56) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.06) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($55.06) to GBX 4,600 ($57.56) in a research report on Wednesday.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
