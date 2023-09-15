Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.42. Uniti Group shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 338,729 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 141,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.