Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.53. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 203,880 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

