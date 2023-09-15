Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 1.4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 259,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,074,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$631.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.60 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 129.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.