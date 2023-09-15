Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.59. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,176,800 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Stories
