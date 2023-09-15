Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.58 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $93,217.30 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

