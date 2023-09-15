Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 123.5% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the August 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,900.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF remained flat at $124.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
