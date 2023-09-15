Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 123.5% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the August 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,900.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF remained flat at $124.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

