Brian Chesky Sells 150,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

