Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SWBI opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $532.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.18.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
