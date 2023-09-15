Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $532.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 893,991 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

