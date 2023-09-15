Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.03

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 699864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.