Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Declines By 40.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WZZZY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($46.30) to GBX 2,850 ($35.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,250 ($53.18) to GBX 4,300 ($53.81) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.81) to GBX 3,950 ($49.43) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,150 ($26.91) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,225.00.

WZZZY remained flat at $6.00 during trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

