Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.55

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1354564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

