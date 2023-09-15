Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $610.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.18.

Shares of ADBE traded down $19.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.90. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,003.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

