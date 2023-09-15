Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

