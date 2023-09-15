Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.47

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 53538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

