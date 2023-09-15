Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,365.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,365 ($17.08) and last traded at GBX 1,375 ($17.21), with a volume of 236511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395 ($17.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.78) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,453.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,551.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 2,155.17%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

