Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $69,156.13 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,092,185,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,094,617,461 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05182087 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $94,175.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

