IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $749,821.74 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $448.21 million and approximately $749,821.74 worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005638 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

