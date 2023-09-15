ICON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. ICON has a total market cap of $161.85 million and $2.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,865,146 coins and its circulating supply is 966,865,204 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,850,858.2291019 with 966,850,873.7331672 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16723966 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,065,505.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

