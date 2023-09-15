WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $243.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00241248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

