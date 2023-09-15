2,847 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

