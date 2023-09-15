Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $21.06

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $21.78. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 11,084 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,264,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $322,410.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,938,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,744,685.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,450 shares of company stock worth $7,242,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.