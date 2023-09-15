Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 171,970 shares traded.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,599.68%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

