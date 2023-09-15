Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 171,970 shares traded.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,599.68%.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
