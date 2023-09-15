New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 208,761 shares trading hands.

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

