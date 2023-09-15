PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.25. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 9,710 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.