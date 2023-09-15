PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.39. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 598,453 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after buying an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

