Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $28.53. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 13,725 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

