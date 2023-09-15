Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Up to $176.62

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $176.62, but opened at $181.12. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $180.21, with a volume of 34,898 shares trading hands.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.80.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

