AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Gap Up to $55.66

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.66, but opened at $57.01. AXIS Capital shares last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 59,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

