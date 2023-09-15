Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.16. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 22,260 shares traded.

PLOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

