Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 3,926,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLBMF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 64,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

