Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,628,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 3,926,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLBMF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 64,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
