Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 1.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $528,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

